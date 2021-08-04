DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after acquiring an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

