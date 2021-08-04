DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $172,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ENVIU stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,013. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.