DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 7,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

