DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.91 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $169.20 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

