DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.14 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. EchoStar accounts for 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.28% of EchoStar worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 90.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 202.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 254,413 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

