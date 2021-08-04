DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $326.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

