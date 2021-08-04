DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 7,205 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. 12,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

