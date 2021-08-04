DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 7,340 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $23,791,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

