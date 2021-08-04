DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

