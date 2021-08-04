Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

