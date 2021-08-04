Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Douglas Emmett also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.
DEI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 170.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.