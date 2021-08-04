DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $14.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

