DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.67

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 85945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 683,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 198,632 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

