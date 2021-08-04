DraftKings (DKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.93.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

