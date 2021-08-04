Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.80 ($6.28).

DRX opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.48. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

