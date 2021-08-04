Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00143970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,405.27 or 0.99779778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00845425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

