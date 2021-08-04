Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

