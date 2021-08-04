Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 31,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.