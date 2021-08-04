Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Dundee Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

