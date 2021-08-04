DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

