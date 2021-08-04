DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.
Shares of DD stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
