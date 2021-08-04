DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

ETR:DWS opened at €40.16 ($47.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

