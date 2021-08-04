DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.85

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 122072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

