Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

DT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,475. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.47, a PEG ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

