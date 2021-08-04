Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 626,504 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

