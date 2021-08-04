Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 626,504 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.
Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
