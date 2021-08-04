Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

