Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

