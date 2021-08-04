East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $221,166 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

