Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EMN stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

