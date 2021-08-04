Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Eaton by 761.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 192,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.