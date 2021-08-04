Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 127,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $210,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 95.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

