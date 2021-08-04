Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
