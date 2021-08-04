Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

