Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

EFT stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

