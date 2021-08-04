Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 650 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $295.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.