Eaton Vance Management Sells 370,230 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370,230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

