Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
EFR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
