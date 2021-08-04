Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

EFR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.