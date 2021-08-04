Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE:ETV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.64.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
