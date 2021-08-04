Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 131,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,240. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

