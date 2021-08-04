Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Ebix worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $939.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

