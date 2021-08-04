Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 27th

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNEW opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

