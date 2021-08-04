Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,809. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

