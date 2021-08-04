Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,715,257.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EW stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 2,087,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,897. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after buying an additional 89,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

