Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 89,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

