EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,631 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. 276,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

