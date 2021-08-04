EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.48. 67,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. The company has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $302.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

