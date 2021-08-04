EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

