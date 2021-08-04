Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $259.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

