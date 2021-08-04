Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $259.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

