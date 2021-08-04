Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

EARN stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

