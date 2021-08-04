Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $99.68 or 0.00259407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $89.07 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00034234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $966.31 or 0.02514823 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,181,604 coins and its circulating supply is 19,239,148 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.