Elysian Trading Up 16.8% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $267,309.11 and $114,359.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

